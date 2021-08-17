SSgt. (Ret) Kami Ensley discusses how the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program encouraged her to mentor others through AFW2's R.A.M.P (Recovery Airman Mentorship Program).
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810698
|VIRIN:
|081721-F-XX948-003
|PIN:
|81721
|Filename:
|DOD_108524407
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | You Are Not Alone, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
