    AFW2 | Service Before Self

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Maj (Ret.) Lisa Osantowski, an Air Force Wounded Warrior Ambassador, discusses AFW2's BLended C.A.R.E Event. After years of service and overcoming challenges, Maj (Ret.) Lisa Osantowski continues the Air Force tradition of service before self.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810692
    VIRIN: 081721-F-XX948-002
    PIN: 81721
    Filename: DOD_108524354
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Ambassador Program
    AFW2
    Service Before Self
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Blended CARE Event

