MSgt (Ret.) Jayme Scammahorn discusses the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program has helped him find his new normal. Jayme Scammahorn is part of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's Ambassador program.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810687
|VIRIN:
|081721-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|81721
|Filename:
|DOD_108524284
|Length:
|00:05:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, You Are Not Alone | MSgt (Ret.) Jayme Scammahorn, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
