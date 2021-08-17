Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You Are Not Alone | MSgt (Ret.) Jayme Scammahorn

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    MSgt (Ret.) Jayme Scammahorn discusses the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program has helped him find his new normal. Jayme Scammahorn is part of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program's Ambassador program.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 13:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810687
    VIRIN: 081721-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 81721
    Filename: DOD_108524284
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Recovery
    Ambassador Program
    Testimonial
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

