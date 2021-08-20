88th Air Base Wing Mission Video

As the host unit at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing operates the airfield, maintains all infrastructure and provides security, communications, medical, legal, personnel, finance, transportation, air traffic control, weather forecasting, public affairs, recreation and chaplain services for more than 100 associate units. The 88th Air Base Wing is comprised of more than 5,000 officers, enlisted, Air Force civilian and contractor employees. The Wing reports to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, a major development and acquisition product center of the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|08.20.2021
|08.20.2021 12:49
|Video Productions
|00:05:02
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
