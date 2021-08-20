Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th Air Base Wing Mission Video

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    As the host unit at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing operates the airfield, maintains all infrastructure and provides security, communications, medical, legal, personnel, finance, transportation, air traffic control, weather forecasting, public affairs, recreation and chaplain services for more than 100 associate units. The 88th Air Base Wing is comprised of more than 5,000 officers, enlisted, Air Force civilian and contractor employees. The Wing reports to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, a major development and acquisition product center of the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 12:49
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

