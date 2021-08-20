88th Air Base Wing Mission Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the host unit at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, the 88th Air Base Wing operates the airfield, maintains all infrastructure and provides security, communications, medical, legal, personnel, finance, transportation, air traffic control, weather forecasting, public affairs, recreation and chaplain services for more than 100 associate units. The 88th Air Base Wing is comprised of more than 5,000 officers, enlisted, Air Force civilian and contractor employees. The Wing reports to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, a major development and acquisition product center of the Air Force Materiel Command. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)