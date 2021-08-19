Logistics On Location: DLA Disposition Services, Camp LeJeune, NC (open caption)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810607" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Need help with equipment reutilization? Need to turn in hazardous material? Want to dispose of items? Then look no further than DLA Disposition Services Camp LeJeune. The DLA team will help you with all your reutilization, disposal, and hazmat needs. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/DispositionServices/