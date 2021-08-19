Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics On Location: DLA Disposition Services, Camp LeJeune, NC (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Need help with equipment reutilization? Need to turn in hazardous material? Want to dispose of items? Then look no further than DLA Disposition Services Camp LeJeune. The DLA team will help you with all your reutilization, disposal, and hazmat needs. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/DispositionServices/

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810607
    VIRIN: 210819-D-LU733-270
    PIN: 505768
    Filename: DOD_108523039
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    DLA Disposition Services Camp LeJeune

