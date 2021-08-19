Vandenberg Welcomes Back PT Testing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810558" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force physical training tests have returned to Vandenberg Space Force Base. 2d Lt Mone Ford, 30th FSS OIC of Readiness and Plans, is giving us a look into on how our Airmen stay fit to fight as we look towards the future of Air Force PT testing at Vandenberg Space Force Base on August 19, 2021. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman First Class Rocio Romo)