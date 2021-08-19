Vandenberg Welcomes Back PT Testing

U.S. Air Force physical training tests have returned to Vandenberg Space Force Base. 2d Lt Mone Ford, 30th FSS OIC of Readiness and Plans, is giving us a look into on how our Airmen stay fit to fight as we look towards the future of Air Force PT testing at Vandenberg Space Force Base on August 19, 2021. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman First Class Rocio Romo)
|08.19.2021
|08.19.2021 15:09
|Package
|810558
|210819-F-TD231-1001
|DOD_108519717
|00:01:17
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|1
|1
