    Vandenberg Welcomes Back PT Testing

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force physical training tests have returned to Vandenberg Space Force Base. 2d Lt Mone Ford, 30th FSS OIC of Readiness and Plans, is giving us a look into on how our Airmen stay fit to fight as we look towards the future of Air Force PT testing at Vandenberg Space Force Base on August 19, 2021. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman First Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810558
    VIRIN: 210819-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108519717
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Welcomes Back PT Testing, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Vandenberg Air Force Base

    TAGS

    fitness
    US Air Force
    PT Testing
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30

