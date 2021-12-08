U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division load onto buses to depart for Joint Base Charleston, S.C. as part of an activation of the Immediate Response Force at Fort Bragg, N.C. on August 12, 2021. IRF brigades are capable of rapidly deploying to anywhere in the world in response to increased threat levels or as a precautionary measure to safeguard U.S. personnel or facilities.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810545
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-QM437-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108519134
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Paratroopers Mobilize for Deployment, by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
