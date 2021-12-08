Paratroopers Mobilize for Deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division load onto buses to depart for Joint Base Charleston, S.C. as part of an activation of the Immediate Response Force at Fort Bragg, N.C. on August 12, 2021. IRF brigades are capable of rapidly deploying to anywhere in the world in response to increased threat levels or as a precautionary measure to safeguard U.S. personnel or facilities.