    Paratroopers Mobilize for Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division load onto buses to depart for Joint Base Charleston, S.C. as part of an activation of the Immediate Response Force at Fort Bragg, N.C. on August 12, 2021. IRF brigades are capable of rapidly deploying to anywhere in the world in response to increased threat levels or as a precautionary measure to safeguard U.S. personnel or facilities.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810545
    VIRIN: 210812-A-QM437-001
    Filename: DOD_108519134
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    This work, Paratroopers Mobilize for Deployment, by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Central Command
    Afghanistan
    Fort Bragg
    IRF
    Immediate Response Force

