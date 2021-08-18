With DEOS, you can join any of the DoD365 tenants and seamlessly integrate your email, content management, web conferencing, built-in audio and video, chat and office productivity tools to collaborate with users across the globe.
For information on how to order DEOS capabilities and services, please go to DISA.mil. Visit > https://storefront.disa.mil/kinetic/disa/service-catalog#/forms/defense-enterprise-office-solution-deos
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810542
|VIRIN:
|210818-D-KE624-053
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108518795
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|N/A, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS), by David Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
