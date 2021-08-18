video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810542" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

With DEOS, you can join any of the DoD365 tenants and seamlessly integrate your email, content management, web conferencing, built-in audio and video, chat and office productivity tools to collaborate with users across the globe.



For information on how to order DEOS capabilities and services, please go to DISA.mil. Visit > https://storefront.disa.mil/kinetic/disa/service-catalog#/forms/defense-enterprise-office-solution-deos