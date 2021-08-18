Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS)

    N/A, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by David Johnston 

    With DEOS, you can join any of the DoD365 tenants and seamlessly integrate your email, content management, web conferencing, built-in audio and video, chat and office productivity tools to collaborate with users across the globe.

    For information on how to order DEOS capabilities and services, please go to DISA.mil. Visit > https://storefront.disa.mil/kinetic/disa/service-catalog#/forms/defense-enterprise-office-solution-deos

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810542
    VIRIN: 210818-D-KE624-053
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108518795
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: N/A, DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Defense Enterprise Office Solution (DEOS), by David Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

