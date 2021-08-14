82nd Airborne Division Mobilizes Immediate Response Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force prepare personnel and equipment for a deployment to the U. S. Central Command Area of Operations from Joint Base Charleston on August 14, 2021. The Immediate Response Force is charged with remaining ready to answer the Nation’s call to deploy to anywhere in the world at a moments notice. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)