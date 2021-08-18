Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1/6 Humanitarian Assistance B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines from 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, depart from Camp Lejeune, N.C., and board a Landing Craft Utility in Morehead City, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. The Marines from 1/6 are preparing to deploy in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance disaster relief mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810495
    VIRIN: 210818-M-HU496-433
    Filename: DOD_108517398
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/6 Humanitarian Assistance B-Roll, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Humanitarian Relief
    Marines
    V1/6
    Helping Haiti
    Follow Me Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT