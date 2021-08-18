U.S. Marines from 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, depart from Camp Lejeune, N.C., and board a Landing Craft Utility in Morehead City, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. The Marines from 1/6 are preparing to deploy in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance disaster relief mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810495
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-HU496-433
|Filename:
|DOD_108517398
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1/6 Humanitarian Assistance B-Roll, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
