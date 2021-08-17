Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 aircraft take off

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircraft take off as part of a Red Flag exercise Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810491
    VIRIN: 210817-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108517260
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 aircraft take off, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

