U.S. Air Force aircraft take off as part of a Red Flag exercise Aug. 17, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.
|08.17.2021
|08.18.2021 18:52
|B-Roll
|810491
|210817-F-VG042-1001
|DOD_108517260
|00:01:07
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|2
|2
This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 aircraft take off, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
