Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Family Child Care program on Fort Wainwright

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Jessica Spittle, Child and Youth Services Division chief provides information on the Family Child Care program and how it provides quality home based care for Fort Wainwright.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 15:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 810463
    VIRIN: 210804-A-XA877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108516888
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Family Child Care program on Fort Wainwright, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Day care
    Child and Youth Services
    Family Child Care program
    Fort Wainwright Family and MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT