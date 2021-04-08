Jessica Spittle, Child and Youth Services Division chief provides information on the Family Child Care program and how it provides quality home based care for Fort Wainwright.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 15:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|810463
|VIRIN:
|210804-A-XA877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108516888
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Family Child Care program on Fort Wainwright, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
