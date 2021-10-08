Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Visits Tinker AFB - Interview

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and his wife, Sharene Brown, visited Tinker Air Force Base August 9-10. During the visit, Brown met with Tinker AFB senior leaders to discuss the installation mission. Brown was also able to tour Tinker AFB facilities, including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex and the 552nd Air Control Wing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810430
    VIRIN: 210810-F-FT183-001
    Filename: DOD_108516342
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Visits Tinker AFB - Interview, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff
    CSAF
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Charles Q. Brown
    Senior Leader Interview

