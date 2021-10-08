Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Visits Tinker AFB - Interview

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., and his wife, Sharene Brown, visited Tinker Air Force Base August 9-10. During the visit, Brown met with Tinker AFB senior leaders to discuss the installation mission. Brown was also able to tour Tinker AFB facilities, including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex and the 552nd Air Control Wing.
