    Senior defense official visit focuses on strategy to accomplish goals, solve security challenges in Africa (Pt. III – people, partnership, perspective)

    BW, GERMANY

    08.04.2021

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chidi Blyden, deputy assistant secretary of defense for african affairs, visited U.S. Africa Command leadership at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, from Aug. 2-5. Blyden’s visit was intended to enhance understanding of the command and share policy and strategy objectives her office is working on. During her time she took a few moments to share her thoughts on maximizing the ‘3Ps’ (People, Partners and Perspective) accomplish goals and solve security challenges in Africa.

    Location: BW, DE

    TAGS

    africom
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs
    africa security
    africa development

