Dr. (Colonel) Todd Huhn, Chief of Aerospace and Operational Medicine for Air Force Global Strike Command Surgeon General, answers questions about the need for young adults to receive the COVID19 vaccination, asked by Senior Airman Christina Graves, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Specialist.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 09:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810290
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-GE882-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108514280
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC Surgeon General on Young Adults Receiving the COVID19 Vaccine, by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT