Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNE DET MAST Highlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.16.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Triniti Lersch 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    210719-N-GK686-1004 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 19, 2021) Utilitiesman 1st Class Steven Steinle and Construction Electrician Constructionman Cheyenne Hernandez highlight their work during deployment with Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Detachment Maritime Ashore Support Team onboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, July 19, 2021. CNE DET MAST provides Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet an expeditionary scalable command and control capability ashore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 04:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810167
    VIRIN: 210719-N-GK686-1004
    Filename: DOD_108512386
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNE DET MAST Highlight, by SA Triniti Lersch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    Seabees
    NAS Sigonella
    U.S. Navy
    CNE DET MAST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT