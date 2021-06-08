Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen launch and recover aircraft during ADR 21.3

    POLAND

    08.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    During poor weather, Airmen of the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron launch and recover aircraft at Lask Air Base, Poland. They were there in support of Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PL

    rain
    flight line
    ACE
    recover aircraft
    poor weather

