Video captures the first time that the 52nd Fighter Wing operationally deployed the Versatile Integrating Partner Equipment Refueling (VIPER) kit to support aircraft hot pit refueling. The video takes place on Powidz Air Base, Poland and shows the kit, refueling, two U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Airmen and members of the Polish air force
The VIPER kit is able to utilize host nation refueling equipment to support fifth-generation fighters, as well as any U.S. Air Force aircraft, anywhere in the world. In the most simplistic sense, the VIPER kit functions as a universal fuel adaptor.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810151
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-SS755-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108511650
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Spangdahlem AB operationally deploys the VIPER Kit, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT