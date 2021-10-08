Spangdahlem AB operationally deploys the VIPER Kit

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video captures the first time that the 52nd Fighter Wing operationally deployed the Versatile Integrating Partner Equipment Refueling (VIPER) kit to support aircraft hot pit refueling. The video takes place on Powidz Air Base, Poland and shows the kit, refueling, two U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Airmen and members of the Polish air force

The VIPER kit is able to utilize host nation refueling equipment to support fifth-generation fighters, as well as any U.S. Air Force aircraft, anywhere in the world. In the most simplistic sense, the VIPER kit functions as a universal fuel adaptor.