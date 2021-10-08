Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB operationally deploys the VIPER Kit

    POLAND

    08.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Video captures the first time that the 52nd Fighter Wing operationally deployed the Versatile Integrating Partner Equipment Refueling (VIPER) kit to support aircraft hot pit refueling. The video takes place on Powidz Air Base, Poland and shows the kit, refueling, two U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcons, U.S. Airmen and members of the Polish air force
    The VIPER kit is able to utilize host nation refueling equipment to support fifth-generation fighters, as well as any U.S. Air Force aircraft, anywhere in the world. In the most simplistic sense, the VIPER kit functions as a universal fuel adaptor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 09:51
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    52nd LRS
    Fuels
    ACE
    multinational partnership
    Innovation
    VIPER Kit

