    316th Wing Mission Video, 2021

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bridgitte Taylor 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Mission video created for the 316th Wing and its supporting units at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 30, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 18:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810120
    VIRIN: 210730-F-MH340-1001
    Filename: DOD_108510718
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    This work, 316th Wing Mission Video, 2021, by A1C Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews
    JBA
    Mission Video
    COVID-19
    316th Wing
    316WG

