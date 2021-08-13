USMEPCOM Change of Command

Marine Corps Col. Rich Brady relinquishes command of United States Military Entrance Processing Command to Army Col. Megan Stallings at a ceremony at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810106
|Filename:
|DOD_108510569
|Length:
|00:55:38
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
