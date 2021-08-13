Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USMEPCOM Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Marine Corps Col. Rich Brady relinquishes command of United States Military Entrance Processing Command to Army Col. Megan Stallings at a ceremony at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 18:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 810106
    Filename: DOD_108510569
    Length: 00:55:38
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMEPCOM Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    USMEPCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT