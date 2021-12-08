Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Sebren Message Regarding HPCON BRAVO

    UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. G. Hall Sebren Jr, 72 ABW Commander, provides an update on the current HPCON level for Tinker AFB, OK on Aug. 12, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810089
    VIRIN: 081321-F-FT183-001
    Filename: DOD_108510360
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Col. Sebren Message Regarding HPCON BRAVO, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker Air Force Base
    72nd Air Base Wing
    COVID-19
    HPCON

