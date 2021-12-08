Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    J. Percy Priest Lake park rangers team up with Nashville Shores for water safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HERMITAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    J. Percy Priest Lake park rangers are teaming up with Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort for another fun-filled summer of water safety awareness, bringing life-saving information to the community. (USACE video by Misty Cunningham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809921
    VIRIN: 210812-A-TG148-1025
    Filename: DOD_108508423
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: HERMITAGE, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J. Percy Priest Lake park rangers team up with Nashville Shores for water safety, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Park rangers teaming up with Nashville Shores on water safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    water safety
    J. Percy Priest Lake
    Nashville Shores

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT