J. Percy Priest Lake park rangers are teaming up with Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort for another fun-filled summer of water safety awareness, bringing life-saving information to the community. (USACE video by Misty Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 19:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809921
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-TG148-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_108508423
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|HERMITAGE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, J. Percy Priest Lake park rangers team up with Nashville Shores for water safety, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Park rangers teaming up with Nashville Shores on water safety
LEAVE A COMMENT