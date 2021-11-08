In Afghanistan and Iraq, U.S. soldiers lost lives to roadside bombs. In 2007, the Secretary of Defense made a commitment to Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. Milton Lewis (retired), DLA Land and Maritime, talks about how he and his team took on the challenge and worked tirelessly to make sure repair parts were available so MRAPs could be maintained and warfighters would be saved.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 17:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|809761
|VIRIN:
|210811-D-LU733-219
|Filename:
|DOD_108505741
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Short Story, Milton Lewis (retired), DLA Land and Maritime, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
