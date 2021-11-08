Short Story, Milton Lewis (retired), DLA Land and Maritime, DLA 60th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809761" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In Afghanistan and Iraq, U.S. soldiers lost lives to roadside bombs. In 2007, the Secretary of Defense made a commitment to Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. Milton Lewis (retired), DLA Land and Maritime, talks about how he and his team took on the challenge and worked tirelessly to make sure repair parts were available so MRAPs could be maintained and warfighters would be saved.