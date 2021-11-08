REGISTER TODAY for this year's virtual National Naval Officers Association Symposium

CALLING ALL LEADERS -ONLY 5 DAYS LEFT TO REGISTER!
The National Naval Officers Association is gearing up for their annual symposium Aug. 17-20 – it will be virtual! Come to learn about how you can excel and how the sea services are working to build a more representative culture for all.
To register, contact the NNOA Navy Rep at navy-rep@nnoa.org. The first 200 Navy attendees will recieve FREE REGISTRATION!
FEATURED GUEST SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST 17TH:
- ADM William Lescher (Vice Chief of Naval Operations)
- VADM John Fuller, Navy Inspector General
- Ms. Alaleh Jenkins (Principal Deputy Asst SecNav (Financial Management and Comptroller) Performing the Duties of the Asst SecNav (Financial Management and Comptroller)
- Dr. Charles “Chuck” Barber (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at the Dept of the Navy)
AUGUST 20TH, ATTEND COMMUNITY/DETAILER DISCUSSION BREAKOUT ROOMS, with an introduction by RADM Alvin Holsey
Communities Represented:
— Aviation
— Surface
— Submarine
— Supply Corps
— Information Warfare
— Chaplain Corps
— JAG Corps
— Human Resources
— Civil Engineer
— Medical/ Nurse/ Dental Corps
