REGISTER TODAY for this year's virtual National Naval Officers Association Symposium

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809733" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CALLING ALL LEADERS -ONLY 5 DAYS LEFT TO REGISTER!

The National Naval Officers Association is gearing up for their annual symposium Aug. 17-20 – it will be virtual! Come to learn about how you can excel and how the sea services are working to build a more representative culture for all.

To register, contact the NNOA Navy Rep at navy-rep@nnoa.org. The first 200 Navy attendees will recieve FREE REGISTRATION!

FEATURED GUEST SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST 17TH:

- ADM William Lescher (Vice Chief of Naval Operations)

- VADM John Fuller, Navy Inspector General

- Ms. Alaleh Jenkins (Principal Deputy Asst SecNav (Financial Management and Comptroller) Performing the Duties of the Asst SecNav (Financial Management and Comptroller)

- Dr. Charles “Chuck” Barber (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at the Dept of the Navy)

AUGUST 20TH, ATTEND COMMUNITY/DETAILER DISCUSSION BREAKOUT ROOMS, with an introduction by RADM Alvin Holsey

Communities Represented:

— Aviation

— Surface

— Submarine

— Supply Corps

— Information Warfare

— Chaplain Corps

— JAG Corps

— Human Resources

— Civil Engineer

— Medical/ Nurse/ Dental Corps