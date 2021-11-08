Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    08.11.2021

    CALLING ALL LEADERS -ONLY 5 DAYS LEFT TO REGISTER!
    The National Naval Officers Association is gearing up for their annual symposium Aug. 17-20 – it will be virtual! Come to learn about how you can excel and how the sea services are working to build a more representative culture for all.
    To register, contact the NNOA Navy Rep at navy-rep@nnoa.org. The first 200 Navy attendees will recieve FREE REGISTRATION!
    FEATURED GUEST SPEAKERS FOR AUGUST 17TH:
    - ADM William Lescher (Vice Chief of Naval Operations)
    - VADM John Fuller, Navy Inspector General
    - Ms. Alaleh Jenkins (Principal Deputy Asst SecNav (Financial Management and Comptroller) Performing the Duties of the Asst SecNav (Financial Management and Comptroller)
    - Dr. Charles “Chuck” Barber (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lead at the Dept of the Navy)
    AUGUST 20TH, ATTEND COMMUNITY/DETAILER DISCUSSION BREAKOUT ROOMS, with an introduction by RADM Alvin Holsey
    Communities Represented:
    — Aviation
    — Surface
    — Submarine
    — Supply Corps
    — Information Warfare
    — Chaplain Corps
    — JAG Corps
    — Human Resources
    — Civil Engineer
    — Medical/ Nurse/ Dental Corps

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 15:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809733
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1004
    Filename: DOD_108505465
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    This work, REGISTER TODAY for this year's virtual National Naval Officers Association Symposium, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

