Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Cyber Protection Brigade adds 31 young leaders to Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Thirty-one Soldiers with the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) made a major transition in their careers when they were inducted into the Army Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021. (Video by Sgt. Joseph McDonald, 319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809730
    VIRIN: 210811-A-FX856-001
    Filename: DOD_108505449
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Cyber Protection Brigade adds 31 young leaders to Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Cyber Protection Brigade adds 31 young leaders to Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    cyber
    noncommissioned officer
    Army Cyber
    Army Cyber Protection Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT