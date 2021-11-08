Army Cyber Protection Brigade adds 31 young leaders to Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps

Thirty-one Soldiers with the Army Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB) made a major transition in their careers when they were inducted into the Army Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Corps in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga., Aug. 5, 2021.



Some of the NCOs inducted during the event are just recently promoted, while others have been serving as noncommissioned officers for some time, but were not inducted earlier because COVID-19 concerns precluded conducting a ceremony, said CPB Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Potter.



During the ceremony the NCOs were called upon to live the tenets of the Army's NCO Creed, to keep accomplishment of their mission and care of their Soldiers foremost in their words and deeds as key members of the "Backbone of the Army."



CPB's 1st Sgt. Troy Hurley also charged the young leaders to take advantage of the knowledge and experience of their fellow NCOs as they move forward.



"Solicit their knowledge and help; accept their guidance, because they have been where you are about to go," Hurley told them.



Potter then asked the 31 assembled inductees, "Are you ready to pass through the lines of authority and accept your responsibility as a noncommissioned officer?"



The group answered in unison with a resounding: "Yes we are, sergeant major!"



As the inductees filed through the NCO arch and beneath crossed sabers, their transition from the ranks of junior enlisted Soldiers to the NCO Corps was complete.



"When they make that transition, it's one of the most difficult transitions in the United States Army for a young Soldier, because a lot of times the individuals they grew up with, or they went to basic training with, or they have spent the last couple of years working with day in and day out, they're no longer 'one of the guys', Potter said. "They're no longer one of the Soldiers. They're no longer one of the peers. They now are required to be the leader. And so making that transition and that symbology of walking through that NCO arch, really lets us be able to hit home for that young NCO, understanding that they're no longer a Soldier. That they're now a noncommissioned officer, and that they're a leader of Soldiers. And it truly marks a distinction in their careers as they move from one to the other."



Inductees Cpl. Michaela Simmons and Cpl. Josh Murrell said the ceremony marked a new direction in their Army careers.



"It feels like being accepted into the NCO Corps. It's very like, refreshing," Simmons said.



"It's always been in my nature to help, so being able to being to be a corporal and apply that more to my career and my life to like, influence, helps mold me into a better leader," Murrell added.



THE NCO CREED: https://www.army.mil/values/nco.html

_____________



ABOUT THE CPB: The CPB's mission is to defend key terrain in cyberspace to deter threats and deliver effects that ensure freedom of action for friendly forces while denying the same to adversaries. The "Hunter" brigade mans, trains and equips Cyber Protection Teams that deploy worldwide to support network defenders safeguarding systems and data; provides defensive readiness assessments and assistance; hardens friendly networks; and conducts defensive cyber operations.



CPB ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CyberProtectionBrigade



CPB ON TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BrigadeCyber



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.11.2021 14:52 Story ID: 402869 Location: US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Cyber Protection Brigade adds 31 young leaders to Army Noncommissioned Officer Corps, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.