Freedom Academy Flag Retirement ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809724" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As a part of Freedom Academy, delegates held a flag retirement ceremony and learned how to pay proper respect to an unserviceable United States flag, the symbol of freedom throughout the world.



The Utah National Guard and the Honorary Colonels Corps has sponsored Freedom Academy since 1961 and it is designed to teach young leaders the importance of freedom, that it comes with a price, and that leadership is essential to its survival.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)