Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Academy Flag Retirement ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    As a part of Freedom Academy, delegates held a flag retirement ceremony and learned how to pay proper respect to an unserviceable United States flag, the symbol of freedom throughout the world.

    The Utah National Guard and the Honorary Colonels Corps has sponsored Freedom Academy since 1961 and it is designed to teach young leaders the importance of freedom, that it comes with a price, and that leadership is essential to its survival.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809724
    VIRIN: 210805-A-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108505413
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Academy Flag Retirement ceremony, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    #UTFA2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT