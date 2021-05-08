Freedom Academy Flag Retirement ceremony

As a part of Freedom Academy, delegates held a flag retirement ceremony and learned how to pay proper respect to an unserviceable United States flag, the symbol of freedom throughout the world.
The Utah National Guard and the Honorary Colonels Corps has sponsored Freedom Academy since 1961 and it is designed to teach young leaders the importance of freedom, that it comes with a price, and that leadership is essential to its survival.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)
|08.05.2021
|08.11.2021 14:59
|Video Productions
|809724
|210805-A-BQ261-0001
|DOD_108505413
|00:01:14
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|2
|2
