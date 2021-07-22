Happy Hooligans Partner With College for Advanced Training

Thirteen students from six different Air National Guard units in five states attended an advanced truck air brake system course hosted by the 119th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle
maintenance function, and taught through a joint project at Minnesota State Community and Technical
(M State) College, Moorhead, Minn., July 19-23.
The course focused on the pneumatic and electrical air brake straight truck and tractor-trailer systems
and applications, with the goal of providing a firm understanding of brakes and wheel ends, and is worth
two college academic credits that can also be applied toward the students’ community college of the Air
Force degree.
