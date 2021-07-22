Happy Hooligans Partner With College for Advanced Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thirteen students from six different Air National Guard units in five states attended an advanced truck air brake system course hosted by the 119th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle

maintenance function, and taught through a joint project at Minnesota State Community and Technical

(M State) College, Moorhead, Minn., July 19-23.



The course focused on the pneumatic and electrical air brake straight truck and tractor-trailer systems

and applications, with the goal of providing a firm understanding of brakes and wheel ends, and is worth

two college academic credits that can also be applied toward the students’ community college of the Air

Force degree.