    Happy Hooligans Partner With College for Advanced Training

    ND, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Thirteen students from six different Air National Guard units in five states attended an advanced truck air brake system course hosted by the 119th Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle
    maintenance function, and taught through a joint project at Minnesota State Community and Technical
    (M State) College, Moorhead, Minn., July 19-23.

    The course focused on the pneumatic and electrical air brake straight truck and tractor-trailer systems
    and applications, with the goal of providing a firm understanding of brakes and wheel ends, and is worth
    two college academic credits that can also be applied toward the students’ community college of the Air
    Force degree.

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    NDANG
    Happy Hooligans
    MSCTC

