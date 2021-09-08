Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hale 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210809-N-NN369-1001 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 9, 2021) -- Sailors and Marines stand watch at U.S. 3rd Fleet’s expeditionary maritime operations center (EMOC), forward-based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, during Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021. The now forward-based headquarters continues to perform daily functions of 3rd Fleet while also serving as the fleet’s command and control center in support of the globally-integrated, joint exercise. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Hale)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809517
    VIRIN: 210809-N-NN369-1001
    Filename: DOD_108501949
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, Sailors Stand Watch at C3F EMOC in Support of LSE 21, by PO2 Jessica Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C3F
    LSE
    Large Scale Exercise 2021
    LARGESCALEEXERCISE2021

