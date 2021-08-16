U.S. 3rd Fleet Concludes LSE 2021

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kelley | 210814-N-PP996-1052 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 14, 2021) – Commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet Vice...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kelley | 210814-N-PP996-1052 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 14, 2021) – Commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet Vice Adm. Steve Koehler leads Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday on a tour of 3rd Fleet’s expeditionary maritime operations center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, August 14. The now forward-based headquarters continues to perform daily functions of 3rd Fleet while also serving as the fleet’s command and control center in support of the globally-integrated, joint exercise. LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to deploy precise, lethal and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multidomain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danny Kelley) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR – Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 concluded Aug. 15, following 12 days of live, virtual and constructive global integration that spanned multiple fleets.



As part of LSE 2021, 3rd Fleet joined multiple fleets worldwide in contributing to the approximately 36 live units underway ranging from aircraft carriers to submarines, over 50 virtual units and an unlimited array of constructive, or computer-generated, units.



“LSE 2021 has showcased the ability of our fleets to synchronize and integrate across the globe,” said U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Steve Koehler. “It is clear to me that, in today’s dynamic maritime security environment, the U.S. Navy brings precise, lethal and overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing to achieve our objectives in the battle space.”



From 3rd Fleet’s forward-based expeditionary maritime operations center, established at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, it controlled more than a dozen ships and submarines and three expeditionary forces in support of the exercise, and continued to oversee operations throughout the 3rd Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 3rd Fleet is expected to return from the expeditionary maritime operations center (EMOC) established on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to their home-based headquarters in San Diego within the week.



LSE 2021 was designed to refine synchronized maritime operations based on a progression of fleet battle problems and scenarios that will assess and modernize warfare concepts, including distributed maritime operations, expeditionary advanced base operations, and littoral operations in a contested environment.



The exercise will set the condition for future large-scale naval exercises and demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. It is the first iteration of what will become a triennial exercise with plans to include partners and allies from around the world.



As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.