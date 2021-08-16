Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 3rd Fleet Concludes LSE 2021

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    PEARL HARBOR – Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 concluded Aug. 15, following 12 days of live, virtual and constructive global integration that spanned multiple fleets.

    As part of LSE 2021, 3rd Fleet joined multiple fleets worldwide in contributing to the approximately 36 live units underway ranging from aircraft carriers to submarines, over 50 virtual units and an unlimited array of constructive, or computer-generated, units.

    “LSE 2021 has showcased the ability of our fleets to synchronize and integrate across the globe,” said U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Steve Koehler. “It is clear to me that, in today’s dynamic maritime security environment, the U.S. Navy brings precise, lethal and overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing to achieve our objectives in the battle space.”

    From 3rd Fleet’s forward-based expeditionary maritime operations center, established at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, it controlled more than a dozen ships and submarines and three expeditionary forces in support of the exercise, and continued to oversee operations throughout the 3rd Fleet area of operations.

    U.S. 3rd Fleet is expected to return from the expeditionary maritime operations center (EMOC) established on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to their home-based headquarters in San Diego within the week.

    LSE 2021 was designed to refine synchronized maritime operations based on a progression of fleet battle problems and scenarios that will assess and modernize warfare concepts, including distributed maritime operations, expeditionary advanced base operations, and littoral operations in a contested environment.

    The exercise will set the condition for future large-scale naval exercises and demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. It is the first iteration of what will become a triennial exercise with plans to include partners and allies from around the world.

    As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021
    Story ID: 403175
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
