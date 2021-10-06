A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez of Newbury Park, California, June 10, 2021 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Alvarez was assigned to FAST Co., Central Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Bahrain. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 21:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800637
|VIRIN:
|210610-F-F3100-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393403
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|NEWBURY PARK, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Cpl. Brandon J. Alvarez - Dignified Transfer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
