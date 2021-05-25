Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weasel Readiness | Exercise Ready Eagle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Weasel Readiness | Exercise Ready Eagle

    The 20th Medical group held Exercise Ready Eagle, which simulated a mass casualty scenario caused by an explosion.

    Ready Eagle challenged Shaw medics to treat simulated explosion victims across multiple sites.

    Volunteers were covered in moulage to create a realistic experience for the the participants. Crisis response teams provided care to injured volunteers and performed decontamination procedures near the simulated bomb site.

    The 20th Medical Group consistently trains to handle any situation confidently and ensure Team Shaw stays safe at home and ready to deploy anywhere, anytime.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800596
    VIRIN: 210525-F-TK030-997
    Filename: DOD_108392873
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weasel Readiness | Exercise Ready Eagle, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Exercise
    MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT