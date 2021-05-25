video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Weasel Readiness | Exercise Ready Eagle



The 20th Medical group held Exercise Ready Eagle, which simulated a mass casualty scenario caused by an explosion.



Ready Eagle challenged Shaw medics to treat simulated explosion victims across multiple sites.



Volunteers were covered in moulage to create a realistic experience for the the participants. Crisis response teams provided care to injured volunteers and performed decontamination procedures near the simulated bomb site.



The 20th Medical Group consistently trains to handle any situation confidently and ensure Team Shaw stays safe at home and ready to deploy anywhere, anytime.