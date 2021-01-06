Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LOE Series | Weasel Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LOE Series | Weasel Development

    Weasel Nation,

    Within our Wing Strategic plan, our fourth Line of Effort is #WeaselDevelopment.

    Here at the 20th Fighter Wing, we build our capabilities through training programs, sharing best practices and creating opportunities free from barriers that may prevent our Airmen from realizing their full potential.

    Weasel Nation is full of leaders at all levels helping their Wingmen develop themselves in programs such as: FTAC, ALS, private orgs, fitness classes and book clubs. We are comitted to ensuring Airmen have the resources they need and deserve in order to reach their full potential.

    Our ability to succeed tomorrow depends on the outstanding work of the talented men and women of the 20th FIghter Wing.

    Be on the lookout for more #WeaselDevelopment highlights this month!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800593
    VIRIN: 210601-F-TK030-238
    Filename: DOD_108392859
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOE Series | Weasel Development, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Development
    FTAC
    ALS
    ShawAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT