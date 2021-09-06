The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development's Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab in Hanover, New Hampshire, is home to groundbreaking research aimed at solving challenges in all climates with unique expertise related to the Earth’s coldest regions.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 18:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800464
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-A1403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108391136
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|HANOVER, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Introduction to the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
