    Introduction to the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory

    HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development's Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab in Hanover, New Hampshire, is home to groundbreaking research aimed at solving challenges in all climates with unique expertise related to the Earth’s coldest regions.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 18:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800464
    VIRIN: 210609-A-A1403-001
    Filename: DOD_108391136
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: HANOVER, NH, US 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    ERDC
    CRREL
    Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory

