    Reserve Citizen Airman Resiliency Testimonial

    06.06.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Monica Ricci 

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    In this testimonial video, Senior Master Sgt. Rebekah Spedaliere, a first sergeant with the 514th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, shares her story of resilience.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:17
    Category: Interviews
    This work, Reserve Citizen Airman Resiliency Testimonial, by TSgt Monica Ricci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    first sergeant
    Resiliency

