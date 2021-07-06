VADM Kitchener and RDML Nowakowski Media Teleconference

210607-N-SB299-1003
SAN DIEGO (June 7, 2021) - Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, appointed lead for Task Force LCS, provide an update on the littoral combat ship program during a teleconference with media outlets. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
