    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Kayak Safety with Proctor Lake

    04.28.2021

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Kayaks have become very popular with those who are interested in fishing, exercise, or even sightseeing. While on the water this summer, please remember these important tips, following them could be the reason you make it back to shore alive! Always remember to WEAR YOUR LIFEJACKET!

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 17:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800189
    VIRIN: 210428-A-ZS026-405
    Filename: DOD_108386139
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Kayak Safety with Proctor Lake, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kayak
    Water Safety
    Proctor Lake

