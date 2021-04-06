Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ND, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    On June 3-4, 2021, the 119th Wing conducted a readiness exercise at the North Dakota Air National Guard base at Fargo, ND. SMSgt Shane Amundson of the 119th IG Office describes how the exercise went.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800170
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_108385689
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: ND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing Readiness Exercise, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    119th Wing
    North Dakota Air National Guard
    readiness exercise
    Happy Hooligans

