Physical Fitness Test Preparation (Energy In)

Kirtland's (KAFB) Health Promotions dietitian, Laura Makarewicz provides guidance for Airmen in preparing for their upcoming physical fitness test that begins as early as July 1, 2021. Laura discusses options for losing body fat safely and with minimal muscle loss. She also offers healthier alternatives to fad diets. For more information about the contents depicted in this video or to schedule an appointment with Laura Makarewicz, please call (505) 846-1483.