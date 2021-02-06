Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Fitness Test Preparation (Energy In)

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Wayne Gray  

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kirtland's (KAFB) Health Promotions dietitian, Laura Makarewicz provides guidance for Airmen in preparing for their upcoming physical fitness test that begins as early as July 1, 2021. Laura discusses options for losing body fat safely and with minimal muscle loss. She also offers healthier alternatives to fad diets. For more information about the contents depicted in this video or to schedule an appointment with Laura Makarewicz, please call (505) 846-1483.

    TAGS

    Health
    Food
    Diet
    Weight Loss
    Big Base Bigger Mission

