The 145th Airlift Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron practices their capabilities in preparation for a large scale readiness exercise. Members of the squadron practiced handing out mobility bags, decontaminating Airmen, and palletizing cargo. This is in preparation for the official exercise in December of 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2021 23:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800052
|VIRIN:
|210606-Z-KG453-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108383910
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Logistically Ready and Able, by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
