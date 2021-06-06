Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistically Ready and Able

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    The 145th Airlift Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron practices their capabilities in preparation for a large scale readiness exercise. Members of the squadron practiced handing out mobility bags, decontaminating Airmen, and palletizing cargo. This is in preparation for the official exercise in December of 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2021
    Date Posted: 06.06.2021 23:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800052
    VIRIN: 210606-Z-KG453-1001
    Filename: DOD_108383910
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistically Ready and Able, by A1C Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    Exercise
    Training
    145th Airlift Wing
    LRE

