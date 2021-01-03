Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th LRS Materials Management

    SANGB, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman James Watson is an inspection technician with the 127th Logistics Readiness squadron. He speaks about his career and why he thinks Selfridge is a workplace of choice. He is a part of the material management flight, responsible for stocking and issuing Department of Defense supplies, managing and inspecting inventory.

    The 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron has several units including, deployment and distribution, fuels management, vehicle maintenance and material management. If you would like to serve your nation and community, there are many opportunities here at Selfridge. Please contact our recruiting office today www.127wg.ang.af.mil or call 1-800-432-4296

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.05.2021 13:09
    Location: SANGB, MI, US

    This work, 127th LRS Materials Management, by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

