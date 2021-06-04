Senior Airman James Watson is an inspection technician with the 127th Logistics Readiness squadron. He speaks about his career and why he thinks Selfridge is a workplace of choice. He is a part of the material management flight, responsible for stocking and issuing Department of Defense supplies, managing and inspecting inventory.
The 127th Logistics Readiness Squadron has several units including, deployment and distribution, fuels management, vehicle maintenance and material management. If you would like to serve your nation and community, there are many opportunities here at Selfridge. Please contact our recruiting office today www.127wg.ang.af.mil or call 1-800-432-4296
