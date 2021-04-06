Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers prepare and deliver food to the homeless at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 4, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 23:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|799968
|VIRIN:
|210604-Z-CC902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108382794
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG prepares and delivers food to the homeless, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT