    AZNG prepares and delivers food to the homeless

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers prepare and deliver food to the homeless at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 4, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 23:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 799968
    VIRIN: 210604-Z-CC902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108382794
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AZNG prepares and delivers food to the homeless, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    homeless
    Arizona National Guard
    soldiers
    food bank
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

