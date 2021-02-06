video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Within the tens of thousands of acres of public land managed by the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there are two types of bridges, vehicular bridges, and pedestrian bridges.



Vehicular bridges are for vehicles like cars or trucks while pedestrian bridges are for pedestrians and sometimes people on bicycles, roller skates or other small-wheeled machines.



Each year, the Tulsa District’s Bridge Safety Program inspectors travel to bridges throughout the Tulsa District to inspect bridges.



The frequency of inspections for a bridge changes based upon numerous factors, which might be the inspection type or the condition of the bridge. In most cases, bridges are inspected every 24 months, but inspection frequency can be 12 months or 60 months. It all depends on the bridge.



A bridge must hold up the weight of the traffic it’s meant to support. Usually that traffic consists of people, vehicles, cargo or some combination of the three. Making sure a bridge can support all the traffic that has to go across the bridge is important for safety of those using the bridge.



Tulsa District bridge inspectors must pay attention to small details.



Safety is paramount, and that means, the number one priority of the bridge inspection program is to keep the bridge safe for people and vehicles using the bridge. Inspections help ensure bridges aren’t degraded.



One tool that helps bridge inspectors inspect bridges is called a snooper. It looks kind of like a bucket truck, but it’s built to go under the bridge rather than over the bridge.



If a bridge doesn’t have a catwalk the snooper is an invaluable resource, and it’s a cost-effective method of planning and completing inspections.