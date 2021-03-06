Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB first kc-46 jack

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    916 MXS Airmen are being trained by maintainers from McConnell AFB on how to complete an hydraulic jack on a KC-46 aircraft. This is the first KC-46 to be jacked on the SJAFB flightline. Aircraft are jacked to check wear & tear and to ensure there is no damage to the landing gear. Aircraft jacking are done on a need to basis, but this particular jacking was for training purposes only.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 15:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 799932
    VIRIN: 210603-F-AU266-1001
    Filename: DOD_108382067
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SJAFB first kc-46 jack, by SSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS

    AFRC
    SJAFB
    916 ARW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    916 MXS

