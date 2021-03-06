SJAFB first kc-46 jack

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



916 MXS Airmen are being trained by maintainers from McConnell AFB on how to complete an hydraulic jack on a KC-46 aircraft. This is the first KC-46 to be jacked on the SJAFB flightline. Aircraft are jacked to check wear & tear and to ensure there is no damage to the landing gear. Aircraft jacking are done on a need to basis, but this particular jacking was for training purposes only.