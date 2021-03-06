916 MXS Airmen are being trained by maintainers from McConnell AFB on how to complete an hydraulic jack on a KC-46 aircraft. This is the first KC-46 to be jacked on the SJAFB flightline. Aircraft are jacked to check wear & tear and to ensure there is no damage to the landing gear. Aircraft jacking are done on a need to basis, but this particular jacking was for training purposes only.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 15:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|799932
|VIRIN:
|210603-F-AU266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108382067
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SJAFB first kc-46 jack, by SSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
