    Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Meade 

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    New York Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron 101st Cavalry Regiment perform activities for the Army Combat Fitness Test, May 15th, 2021. The ACFT is designed to test soldiers on their combat fitness.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 799881
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-XQ203-1201
    Filename: DOD_108381216
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0, by A1C Daniel Meade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Niagara Falls
    Fitness
    Army
    NYNG
    ACFT

