New York Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron 101st Cavalry Regiment perform activities for the Army Combat Fitness Test, May 15th, 2021. The ACFT is designed to test soldiers on their combat fitness.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|799881
|VIRIN:
|210515-Z-XQ203-1201
|Filename:
|DOD_108381216
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test 3.0, by A1C Daniel Meade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
