A Proud Moment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/799880" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Lauren Ooghe is one of the F-22 Demo Team's avionics specialists, and during the airshow last week she had the unique experience of showing her mother what she does for the team and the Air Force. Avionics specialists like Ooghe are crucial to ensuring aircraft like the F-22 Raptor are ready to go by maintaining flight computers, integrated avionics, and a multitude of electrical systems and components.