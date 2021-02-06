Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Proud Moment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATROBE, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lauren Ooghe is one of the F-22 Demo Team's avionics specialists, and during the airshow last week she had the unique experience of showing her mother what she does for the team and the Air Force. Avionics specialists like Ooghe are crucial to ensuring aircraft like the F-22 Raptor are ready to go by maintaining flight computers, integrated avionics, and a multitude of electrical systems and components.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2021
    Date Posted: 06.04.2021 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799880
    VIRIN: 210602-F-EZ530-9998
    Filename: DOD_108381215
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: LATROBE, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Proud Moment, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Show
    F-22 Raptor
    USAF
    F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT