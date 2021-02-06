A Proud Moment

Senior Airman Lauren Ooghe is one of the F-22 Demo Team's avionics specialists, and during the airshow last week she had the unique experience of showing her mother what she does for the team and the Air Force. Avionics specialists like Ooghe are crucial to ensuring aircraft like the F-22 Raptor are ready to go by maintaining flight computers, integrated avionics, and a multitude of electrical systems and components.
