Kaiserslautern High School Amazing Race

Kaiserslautern High School Seniors were celebrating their recent graduation status with a field day that they termed "The Amazing Race". During this field day, the students grouped into teams and competed against each other using various challenges scattered about the Vogelweh Air Force Base. AFN Kaiserslautern hosted a "Name That Tune" challenge outside our office building for the students to compete in.