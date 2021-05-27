Kaiserslautern High School Seniors were celebrating their recent graduation status with a field day that they termed "The Amazing Race". During this field day, the students grouped into teams and competed against each other using various challenges scattered about the Vogelweh Air Force Base. AFN Kaiserslautern hosted a "Name That Tune" challenge outside our office building for the students to compete in.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 05:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799692
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-IU042-137
|Filename:
|DOD_108378454
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kaiserslautern High School Amazing Race, by A1C Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
