    Kaiserslautern High School Amazing Race

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Camerron Niewoehner 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Kaiserslautern High School Seniors were celebrating their recent graduation status with a field day that they termed "The Amazing Race". During this field day, the students grouped into teams and competed against each other using various challenges scattered about the Vogelweh Air Force Base. AFN Kaiserslautern hosted a "Name That Tune" challenge outside our office building for the students to compete in.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 05:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799692
    VIRIN: 210527-F-IU042-137
    Filename: DOD_108378454
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Kaiserslautern High School Amazing Race, by A1C Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Amazing Race
    DODEA
    Kaiserslautern
    Kaiserslautern Highschool

