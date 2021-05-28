Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hot-Pit Refueling at MacDill Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Air Force Base performs its first ever Hot-Pit refueling of the KC-135 Stratotanker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799572
    VIRIN: 210528-F-GI539-1001
    Filename: DOD_108376626
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot-Pit Refueling at MacDill Air Force Base, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Hot-pit refueling
    Hot-Pit
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT