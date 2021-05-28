MacDill Air Force Base performs its first ever Hot-Pit refueling of the KC-135 Stratotanker.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2021 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|799572
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-GI539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108376626
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hot-Pit Refueling at MacDill Air Force Base, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
