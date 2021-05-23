Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heart of Iron: Travis Miller

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Travis Miller, the Keystone Lake Manager, signed up for the Tulsa Ironman competition nearly two years ago because he wanted to support the Tulsa Area communities. Stakeholders asked him if he'd be supportive since Keystone Lake, would host the 2.4 mile swim event which kicked off the triathlon. When he said he'd not only be supportive he'd consider signing up, the stakeholders held him to it and Travis was happy to participate. Despite reschedules due to COVID-19, Travis continued training and completed the event, May 23.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.01.2021 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 799484
    VIRIN: 210523-A-PO406-0005
    Filename: DOD_108375423
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heart of Iron: Travis Miller, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Ironman
    Oklahoma
    Army
    Tulsa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT