Heart of Iron: Travis Miller

Travis Miller, the Keystone Lake Manager, signed up for the Tulsa Ironman competition nearly two years ago because he wanted to support the Tulsa Area communities. Stakeholders asked him if he'd be supportive since Keystone Lake, would host the 2.4 mile swim event which kicked off the triathlon. When he said he'd not only be supportive he'd consider signing up, the stakeholders held him to it and Travis was happy to participate. Despite reschedules due to COVID-19, Travis continued training and completed the event, May 23.